There has apparently still been no conversation between former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden (D) since he was pushed out of the 2024 presidential race.

Pelosi revealed the information during a recent appearance on the Guardian’s Politics Weekly America podcast, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

She said, “Not since then, no, ” adding, “But I’m prayerful about it.” Pelosi continued by stating she has the “greatest respect for him” and believes he is “one of the great consequential presidents of our country.”

She continued:

I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn’t see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on. My call was just to: ‘Let’s get on a better course.’ He will make the decision as to what that is. And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we’ve been friends for decades.

In July, Pelosi said during an interview with MSNBC that it was “up to” Biden to decide if he was going to run, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” she added. However, Breitbart News later cited a report that said Pelosi gave Biden an ultimatum: bow out of the presidential race “the easy way or the hard way.”

In August, Pelosi was asked if she had spoken to Biden and said, “Sometimes you just have to take a punch for the children. I had to do what I had to do, he made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the president but about his campaign”:

Almost 24 hours after Biden ended his reelection bid, Pelosi endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for president, Breitbart News reported on July 22.

“Pelosi’s announcement ended speculation on what she might do, but ultimately was not surprising as Democrat lawmakers and party elites fell in behind Harris,” the outlet said, adding, “Pelosi’s fingerprints were all over Biden’s forced withdrawal, with the former Speaker playing perhaps the most pivotal role in convincing Biden he had no path to victory.”