Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) will release a new anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ad on Wednesday that will call for getting tougher on China, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

In the ad, Blackburn says:

Some say I’m too tough, that I should be more delicate. But you know what? It’s time to break some China. China stole our jobs, sent us a virus. They’re buying up our land and spying on us. I’m Marsha Blackburn, and I approved this message because we’re going to have to break a lot more China to save America.

The ad comes after the CCP taunted Taiwan with large military drills this week. China claims that Taiwan is a breakaway province that it intends to “reunite,” including by military force, while Taiwan maintains it is a separate country. It recently celebrated its national day holiday.

The U.S. position is to maintain that status quo, including by supplying military equipment. Meanwhile China’s military has been growing in strength and aggression towards Taiwan and others in the region, and its drills around Taiwan and grown in size in the last several years. When Blackburn visited Taiwan again in 2022, she called it a separate country — a stance that infuriates China.

“Communist China will stop at nothing to become globally dominant, and they are hard at work to infiltrate every major U.S. industry to meet their goal,” said Senator Blackburn to Breitbart News.

“As I’ve always said, if you give the Chinese Communist Party an inch, they will take a mile. That’s why I won’t stop fighting in the Senate to ensure we don’t give the CCP an inch of our farmland, classrooms, technology, or anything else they could use to exploit our nation’s security.”

