Michelle Obama will headline an Atlanta rally on October 29 for the Kamala Harris campaign after she initially had no plans to help the coronated Democrat nominee.

The announcement, first reported in the Associated Press, suggests the Harris campaign is becoming more desperate to prevent former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest comeback in modern American politics.

The rally to boost turnout will occur on November 1, five days before election day, just before early voting ends in Georgia. The AP reported on Michelle Obama’s decision to enter the 2024 fray: The Oct. 29 event will be hosted by When We All Vote, a nonpartisan civic engagement group that Obama founded in 2018 to “change the culture around voting” and reach out to people who are less likely to engage in politics and elections. The rally is likely to help the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in a closely contested state. Obama is one of the party’s best-known figures and gave a speech boosting Harris’ candidacy at the national convention in August. It is unclear which celebrities will attend the rally but organizers noted that the group’s co-chairs include professional basketball players Stephen Curry and Chris Paul; musical artists Becky G, H.E.R., Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Janelle Monáe; beauty influencer Bretman Rock; and actors Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kerry Washington. Multiple polls show Vice President Kamala Harris performing poorly in some battleground states, and it appears the campaign has become more desperate in the past week. The campaign announced Monday that its candidate would appear Wednesday in an interview on Fox News, which critics say reeks of desperation.

Polling shows Harris is losing support among men, black voters, and Hispanic voters, while Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or within the margin of error. Voter registrations and early voting also appear to benefit Trump in many states.