Report — ‘Such a Mess’: Chaos Reigns over the Harris Campaign in Pennsylvania

The Kamala Harris campaign in Pennsylvania is in disarray and Democrat leaders are pointing fingers, 29 Democrats leaked to Politico as detailed in a report on Wednesday.

The Keystone State, a key battleground in the 2024 cycle, will likely determine who wins the presidency. Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes.

Republicans mounted a considerable mail-in-ballot initiative and voter registration effort in select counties to thwart Democrats from repeat wins in the state. Signs show Republicans’ work has delivered results. Five Democrat Pennsylvania counties turned majority Republican since 2020, according to Seth Keshel, a political expert who released voter registration on October 3.

For the Harris campaign, victory relies on turning voters out in the Democrat strongholds of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. “If the campaign can’t get them to the polls, the state — and the presidential race — could be lost,” Politico reported the chaos:

They say some Harris aides lack relationships with key party figures, particularly in Philadelphia and its suburbs. They complain they have been left out of events and surrogates haven’t been deployed effectively. And they’ve urged Harris staff in private meetings to do more to turn out voters of color. Some are even pointing fingers at Harris’ Pennsylvania campaign manager, Nikki Lu, who they say lacks deep knowledge of Philadelphia, where the vice president must drive up voter turnout in order to win.