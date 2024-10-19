Nevada’s U.S. Senate race has tightened dramatically since September, as Ret. U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown (R) surges down the home stretch, according to a Rasmussen Reports/American Thinker poll.

The survey of 748 likely voters in Nevada, published Saturday, finds Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) with a narrow edge on Brown, 47 percent to 44 percent, marking a substantial shift since September:

Rosen has lost three support points since September, while Brown has surged four points, resulting in a seven-point swing his way in one month. September’s Rasmussen poll showed Rosen leading 50 percent to 40 percent.

Brown has a slight 47 to 45 percent advantage among men, while women prefer Rosen 49 percent to 42 percent.

The poll was conducted October 9-14, just days before their lone debate on Thursday. Brown had a number of solid moments, including calling Rosen out for failing to protect women’s sports. The debate could impact the contours of the race further and is a trend worth watching for in future polls.

Rasmussen Reports also gauged the state of the presidential race in the Silver State. Former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Brown, has a two-point edge over Vice President Kamala Harris, 49 percent to 47 percent. Four percent are either undecided or would vote for a third-party candidate.

Harris has lost one percent of support since September, while Trump’s support is unchanged.

Looking deeper, Trump leads Harris with men. With women, they are neck and neck. Male respondents prefer Trump by a 51 percent to 46 percent margin. However, women are virtually split, with 48 percent supporting Harris and 47 percent breaking for Trump.

Moreover, Trump is winning nearly a third of black voters and exactly half of other minorities polled.

The survey’s margin of error is ±3 percentage points.

With this Rasmussen Report/American Thinker poll factored into RealClearPolling’s running average, which includes a bundle of other polls out of Nevada, Trump has a 0.8 percent lead as of Saturday afternoon. Harris held a 0.5 percent lead in the FiveThirtyEight polling average, though that model omits this poll.

M. Perdie, J. Knudsen / Breitbart News