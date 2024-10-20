Trump Serves Customers at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru in Philadelphia

Former President Trump nearly broke the internet when he arrived for a Sunday shift at a Pennsylvania-area McDonald’s and worked the drive-thru window.

The campaign stop underscores allegations that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at a McDonald’s during her college career as she apparently claimed on her resume.

“Hello everybody,” Trump said walking into the store.

He then took off his jacket and donned a black and yellow apron.

“I like it all,” Trump replied when asked what his favorite item is on the menu. “I like every everything, but I do like the french fries.”

Trump also mocked Harris’s alleged employment at the fast-food restaurant. “I listen to Kamala, she said, ‘it was so hot. It was so hot, it was such a tough job,” Trump recalled Harris’s apparent remarks about frying french fries:

Trump the went to work at the drive-thru:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.