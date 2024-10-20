Trump Serves Customers at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru in Philadelphia

Former President Trump nearly broke the internet when he arrived for a Sunday shift at a Pennsylvania-area McDonald’s and worked the drive-thru window.
The campaign stop underscores allegations that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at a McDonald’s during her college career as she apparently claimed on her resume.
“Hello everybody,” Trump said walking into the store.
He then took off his jacket and donned a black and yellow apron.
“I like it all,” Trump replied when asked what his favorite item is on the menu. “I like every everything, but I do like the french fries.”
Trump also mocked Harris’s alleged employment at the fast-food restaurant. “I listen to Kamala, she said, ‘it was so hot. It was so hot, it was such a tough job,” Trump recalled Harris’s apparent remarks about frying french fries:
Trump the went to work at the drive-thru:
