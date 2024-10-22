Joe Rogan will reportedly host President Donald Trump on Friday on his eponymous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which is the number-one podcast in the world.

Citing an anonymous source, Politico reports that Trump and Rogan will meet at the podcaster’s Austin, Texas, studio for the recorded interview, which is sure to draw an astronomical number of listeners.

Rogan’s podcast, which airs on Spotify, had 14.5 million subscribers as of March, according to Bloomberg News. The podcast also has 17.5 million YouTube subscribers, while Rogan boasts 19.3 million Instagram followers and 13 million Twitter followers on his personal accounts.

Rogan’s closest competition on Spotify as of March was Ted Talks Daily with 5 million subscribers, and the Call Her Daddy podcast, which Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on earlier this month, comes in third with a very distant 3.7 million subscribers.

The October 25 interview will come just 11 days before election day on November 5, and the exposure it will likely give Trump could prove to be very valuable as he and Harris make their closing arguments.

Rogan and Trump have interacted several times at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, which Rogan often announces and Trump regularly attends with UFC President Dana White.

WATCH: Donald Trump and Joe Rogan Shake Hands at UFC in Vegas

Steven Cheung / Twitter

Rogan has even joked about Trump’s trademark pull-in handshakes on his podcast, saying he once fell victim to Trump’s yank.

The report comes a week after sources told Reuters that Harris could potentially sit down for an interview with Rogan.

For more than a year, speculation has mounted as to whether Trump and Rogan would sit down for an interview.

In August 2023, prominent podcaster Pat Bet-David, who founded Valuetainment, asked Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience if he would interview Trump.

“Maybe,” Rogan said. “It would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things.”

“When do you know that people are fucking with you? When do you know the intelligence agency’s lying to you, like when you decided to fire Comey… how much did you know? What’s the machine like? What is… the deep state really like?” Rogan listed as examples of questions he would like to ask Trump.

Bet-David strongly encouraged Rogan to have the former president on his show.