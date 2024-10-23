The campaign arm for House Republicans is making a seven-figure transfer to the Republican National Committee (RNC) for its election integrity program, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) tells Breitbart News that this transfer will aid the RNC’s program on many fronts, including supporting state election integrity councils in Republican-targeted states, hiring additional paid attorneys in certain states, and litigation.

Moreover, the funds will help with the RNC’s election integrity “War Rooms ” and support paid poll watchers where legal. The transfer will also assist with a portion of election integrity state directors’ salaries.

“The NRCC is proud to partner with the RNC to keep Democrats from playing fast and loose with our election laws,” NRCC Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) said in a statement. “I want every Republican voter to have total confidence that their vote counts because we need to maximize every vote to achieve victory in November.”

This transfer follows a nearly $4 million transfer in March from the NRCC to the RNC for its election integrity program, the Washington Examiner first reported.

The latest move comes less than two weeks before election day, as House Republicans look to protect their majority for the 119th Congress.

The election integrity program is the “most extensive and monumental election integrity program in the nation’s history,” the RNC announced in a statement in April. Five key areas of observation are included in the program, as Breitbart News reported:

Logic & Accuracy Machine Testing

Early Voting

Election Day Voting

Mail Ballot Processing: Adjudication & Duplication

Post-Election: Canvass, Audits, Recounts Poll watching is a huge part of it as well, and the program, in partnership with grassroots individuals and “legal experts,” is offering “comprehensive training sessions” every month on monitoring.

The RNC notes the “State Republican War Room is the command center where lawyers will field all incoming questions and issues reported by poll watchers and voters statewide.”

“Lawyers will guide poll watchers through the appropriate election code and provide clarity on how various issues should be answered, resolved, or escalated,” the RNC added. The system became operational when early voting commenced.

The RNC set out with the goal of recruiting 100,000 volunteers to help “protect the vote” as part of the program. Earlier this month RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump announced they smashed their target by enlisting 200,000 volunteers.

“The enthusiasm has been unmatched, and we have DOUBLED that goal – because America is ready to Protect the Vote and send President Trump back to the White House,” they said in a joint statement.