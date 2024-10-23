Vulnerable Senate and House Democrats pretending to be pro-Trump are “absolutely committing fraud on the American public,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, blasting the likes of Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).

Some swing state Democrats are attempting to cozy up to Trump as they realize their own vulnerability with the election drawing closer. As Breitbart News detailed, “In Michigan, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is openly courting voters who support Trump. In Pennsylvania, Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-PA) campaign released an ad showing Donald Trump signing a bill in the Oval Office, with the narrator touting Casey sided with Trump on his historic trade deal ending NAFTA.”

“You’re talking about the Testers. You’re talking about the Slotkins, Sherrod Brown in Ohio,” Emmer said, calling out some of these Democrats, as they have supported the policies that led to the current economic disaster under Biden-Harris.

“These guys are absolutely committing fraud on the American public. I mean, they support this economy that Democrats have destroyed. They supported all the failed policies that created it, including the Green New Deal that set off 20 percent inflation, inflationary numbers we haven’t seen in 40 years,” Emmer said.

“They supported the open border, Mike. They’ve got no criticism for this administration with their lack of a clear and defined foreign policy, and yet, now they’re running for office as Republicans against Republicans,” Emmer said, predicting it will not work — at least for the most part.

“You’re going to try to appeal to a voter that I think has reached a point, yeah, you’re going to get some of them. But there’s a bunch of them that are like, ‘Yeah, I bought this bag of goods before. I’m not going to buy it again,'” he said.

“I think Mike Rogers is going to pull it out at the end of the day. I think Eric Hovde in Wisconsin could surprise all of us,” he said, also predicting what could be a surprise upset for Democrats in Ohio.

“When Trump and Vance win Ohio by eight to ten points, look out, because I think Bernie Moreno could be a member of the U.S. Senate,” Emmer said.

