Vice President Kamala Harris is “extremely vulnerable” to “crazy attacks” from Republicans, former President Bill Clinton said Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Clinton’s remark underscores a lot of angst among Democrats about early voting data in Arizona.

The data suggests Harris is performing poorly among demographics that Democrats rely upon, Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle explained Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump has been encouraging voters to vote early and touting his plan to fix the economy and secure the southern border, the top issues in the Grand Canyon State, according to polls.

“She is extremely vulnerable, more vulnerable than she deserves to be, to crazy attacks,” Clinton said of Harris to voters. “So they’ve been thinking, the Republicans all this time, how can we go on the attack?”

Trump will presumably highlight the state’s greatest issues at a rally in Tempe on Thursday afternoon.

The former president will have two large events out west. At 2:00 p.m. Mountain time, he will hold a rally in Tempe, Arizona, after which he will be the keynote speaker at a Turning Point event in Las Vegas at 7:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Trump has said he would carry out the “largest deportation” of illegal aliens in the nation’s history if reelected.

He also pledged to increase real wages for workers, who have suffered from rising costs.

