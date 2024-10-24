Tucker Carlson at the Turning Point rally in Duluth, Georgia, on Wednesday galvanized supporters of former President Donald Trump, who are eager to turn the page on the misdeeds of the Biden-Harris administration.

Carlson, a thought leader of the populist right, ridiculed and mocked the Washington, DC, establishment for enriching themselves at the expense of American citizens who die in wars and pay high taxes.

The managed decline of the nation under the Biden-Harris administration, Tucker asserted, has enraged voters who will not allow the elites to “get away with outrageous behavior.”

“You can look [voters] straight in the face, and tell them, ‘Dad is home, and he is pissed,'” Tucker said at the rally.

“If you allow people to get away with outrageous behavior, you’ll just encourage more of it. It’s like raising kids—there has to be a point where dad comes home, and he’s pissed,” Tucker said. “Not out of hate, but out of love, justice, and responsibility.”

“Sometimes, they need a reminder of accountability, and only then will things get better. Without it, everything falls apart,” he added.

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,” he continued. “And no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this’”:

Tucker’s rousing speech infuriated Democrats. “This is fucking weird,” Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer posted on X.

Former top Biden White House official Kate Bedingfield posted, “What the actual…”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.