RFK Jr., Dr. Phil to Hold Donald Trump Campaign Event in Pennsylvania

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and television personality Dr. Phil McGraw are putting on a campaign event for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

“Team Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Conversation” is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. after doors open at 5:00 p.m. at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, according to the Trump campaign.

After McGraw’s June interview with the Republican candidate, some viewers said their perceptions of Trump had changed for the better:

“I think it actually gave me an interpretation of him [Trump] that I’ve never had of him before,” one audience member told the television host.

Since Kennedy dropped out of the race, he has agreed to work with Trump in order to “Make America Healthy Again,” Breitbart News reported.