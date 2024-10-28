Vice President Kamala Harris (D) suggested during a speech given at a Pennsylvania church on Sunday that God expects people to “help Him” by voting for her.

The Democrat was speaking from the stage at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia when she said, “In just nine days we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come. And on this day then, on this beautiful Sunday morning, I am reminded God expects us to help Him,” per Fox News.

Her comments begin at the 2:13 mark of the Forbes Breaking News video:

“We got work to do. But I am reminded of something that I think speaks deeply to this moment. The Apostle Paul wrote about the power we possess. The power of the people, right?” Harris continued.”He wrote that God is able to do more than we ask or think according to His power that is at work in us. And Paul speaks of this power from experience.”

Further into her comments, Harris, who is running against former President Donald Trump (R) for the White House, faltered in her speech due to a heckler shouting from the crowd of listeners.

It was unclear what the person was saying because piano music was drowning out the individual’s voice. Moments later, Harris said, “That’s why we fight for our democracy. Every voice is important.”

Social media users were quick to criticize the vice president in regard to clips of the moment she was heckled. One person writing, “Kamala is continually getting scorched on stage! She’s at a church this morning and the crowd HATES her. Her campaign is in SHAMBLES!”:

Others also zeroed in on her comments about God and voting. “Kamala is a sick, twisted, and incompetent individual,” one person wrote:

“I can say this with confidence. My God is not a supporter of ABORTION Kamala. And, that is what you have based your entire campaign on!” another user stated.

The news comes after Harris, a professed Christian, mocked two pro-life protesters at a rally in Wisconsin once they yelled “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord!” while she talked about making abortion available nationwide, per Breitbart News:

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris told them. The article noted that “She added, in reference to a Trump rally, ‘I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.'”