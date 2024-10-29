Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on Tuesday during her campaign’s partisan closing pitch in Washington, DC, that she would be a “president for all Americans.”

Harris’s claim appears disingenuous after she told CNN last week that former President Donald Trump is a “fascist” and a threat to democracy.

Trump, who received tens of millions of votes in 2020 and 2016, represents a large portion of the electorate.

Nevertheless, Harris told supporters on the National Mall that she pledged to “seek common ground” and that she is “not looking to score political points.”

She also promised to “listen” to people “who disagree” with her, “unlike Donald Trump,” she said, who claimed he wants to “put them in jail.”

“This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power,” she continued.

“I pledge to be a president for all Americans — to always put country above party and above self,” she added. “We have to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms. It is time to turn the page on the drama and the conflict, the fear and division. It is time for a new generation of leadership in America.”

Moments before Harris spoke, on WISN 12 NEWS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she refused to walk back inflammatory statements by Gov. Tim Walz (D). Her running mate equated Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden to a 1939 Nazi rally at the New York City arena:

Trump believes the Democrat rhetoric puts his life in harm’s way. “She’s going out and only criticizing, talking about Hitler and Nazi because her record is horrible,” Trump said Tuesday at Mar a Lago.

“Perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate,” he said. “After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.