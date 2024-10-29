Former President Donald Trump unveiled a policy plan on Tuesday to seize cartel and gang assets, which will be used to establish a “compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime.”

Trump laid out his latest policy vision while speaking at his seaside Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I am announcing that for the first time, under my administration, we will be seizing the assets of the criminal gangs and drug cartels, and we will use those assets to create a compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime,” Trump said.

“The government will help in the restitution,” he added.

Trump has spotlighted “migrant crime” throughout his campaign to underscore the horrific effects of extreme illegal immigration under the Biden-Harris administration.

In February, a Venezuelan national in the country illegally allegedly kidnapped and murdered 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley while she was out for a morning jog.

A grand jury in Athens, Georgia, indicted Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, on murder, kidnapping, and assault with intent to rape charges. Authorities first encountered Ibarra along the southern border near El Paso, Texas, in September 2022.

“Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials cited ‘detention capacity’ as the reason Ibarra was awarded parole and released into the U.S. interior despite there having been available detention space,” Breitbart News’s John Binder reported.

In another horrific case, two Venezuelan nationals have been charged with capital murder in the killing of 12-year-old Houston girl Jocelyn Nungarary in June.

The illegal immigrants– Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 25– allegedly lured Nungarary under a bridge from a 7-11 close to her home and assaulted her for two hours before strangling her to death. Her body was found in a shallow creek.

Nungaray’s mother, Alexis, joined Trump on stage during his Texas rally on Friday to say her daughter’s murder was “due to the Biden-Harris policies.”

“They made her a target … and now I will forever be a grieving mother, and my son will forever be a grieving brother who will no longer get to grow up with his sister,” she told the crowd.

In August 2023, an illegal alien MS-13 gang member allegedly murdered Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, in Maryland. On August 5, 2023, Rachel never returned from a walk she took on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, and her body was recovered along the trail the following day.

Prosecutors allege that El Salvaorian national Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 23, raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Morin to death. The Tulsa Police Department arrested Hernandez in connection with the muder in June 2024.