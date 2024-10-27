Watch: Jocelyn Nungaray’s Grieving Mom Joins Trump at Texas Rally

The mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old Houston, Texas, girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by two Venezuelan illegal migrants, joined former President Donald Trump at his Friday rally to bring attention to the tragedy enabled by the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies.

Alexis Nungaray, 27, stood next to Trump at his Austin event to say that her daughter is no longer here “due to the Biden-Harris policies”:

“They made her a target … and now I will forever be a grieving mother, and my son will forever be a grieving brother who will no longer get to grow up with his sister,” the young mother told the crowd.

Vice President Kamala Harris was widely criticized for her lackluster acknowledgment of Jocelyn’s death when questioned on it by Fox News’s Bret Baier in an interview that aired on October 16.

While the candidate said, “sorry,” she did not admit culpability in the situation despite the fact that the alleged perpetrators of Jocelyn’s brutal murder were set free into the U.S. by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after being apprehended at the border near El Paso, TX.

“I am so sorry for her loss. I am so sorry for her loss. Sincerely. But let’s talk about what is happening right now with an individual who does not want to participate in solutions,” Harris told Baier, referring to Trump:

Speaking on Harris’s response, Alexis told the rally crowd, “Kamala Harris has never reached out to me, just even as a human, to give her condolences as a humane person running this country.”

“I think it’s very sad that she can’t even give me an open apology, sincere apology. She’s attempted to apologize to me just days before this election and I find it very [convenient] for her,” the mom added before thanking Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the “tremendous amount of help.”

Trump thanked Alexis for sharing her daughter’s story and said, “We will never forget Jocelyn, we’re not going to. We’ve all seen her pictures, it’s blazed into our minds.”

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, were arrested and charged with capital murder after Jocelyn’s body was discovered assaulted and strangled to death in a creek on June 17, Breitbart News reported.

The preteen had snuck out of her mother’s home the night before she was found dead and went to a nearby convenience store, where Martinez-Rangel and Ramos were captured on security footage.

The pair of suspects are believed to have ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, Breitbart News reported of court documents originally obtained by KPRC 2 News.

Martinez-Rangel and Ramos allegedly left Jocelyn nude from the waist down, with her hands and feet bound together, after assaulting her for around two hours before ultimately killing her.

In a post-rally interview with KPRC 2, Alexis admitted that she does not outwardly seem like someone who would speak at a Trump rally.

“I’ve got blue hair, tattoos. I don’t look like your average person that is on stage with Donald Trump,” the mom, who had Jocelyn when she was just a teenager herself, told the outlet on Saturday.

The country needs “to end migrant crime, to secure the border, have better border policies in place,” according to Alexis.

“I was someone who was never really interested in politics,” she added. “It is very surreal because it truly makes me feel like Jocelyn is making change. She is the start to change. She is the start to making a difference in this country.”