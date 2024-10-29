Trump: Harris’s ‘Hitler,’ ‘Nazi’ Smears Distract from Her ‘Horrible’ Record

Former President Donald Trump condemned Vice President Kamala Harris’s use of “Hitler” and “Nazi” talking points on Tuesday as a desperate attempt to distract from her record.

The Harris campaign’s closing message has tried to smear Trump as a “fascist” and a Hitlerian dictator after her “campaign of joy” failed to produce favorable polling results.

WATCH — “I Don’t See No Stinkin’ Nazis in Here!” Hulk Hogan Brings Trump-a-Mania to Trump MSG Rally:

RSBN / YouTube

National and swing state polling suggests Harris and Trump are virtually tied. Early voter data, which is more valuable than polling at this point in the race, indicates a stronger position for Trump, although it is unclear if the data will continue to trend in the right direction.

“She’s going out and only criticizing, talking about Hitler and Nazi because her record is horrible,” Trump said at Mar a Lago.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board on average, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“Perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate,” he said. “After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable.”

WATCH — ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is Proposing a Nazi-Like Kristallnacht in the United States:

Harris’s closing pitch on Tuesday, scheduled to be delivered in front of the White House on the National Mall, will feature a request for four more years of power to fix the problems facing America.

The pitch will juxtapose her “fascist” messaging and counteract why many Americans feel worse off today than four years ago under Trump.

“There’s a big difference between he and I,” Harris said Monday about her closing speech. “If he were elected, on day one he’s going to sit in the Oval Office working on his enemies list. On day one, if I am elected, which I fully expect to be, I will be working on behalf of the American people on my to-do list.”

Anonymous Harris campaign officials tried on Monday to reframe the presidential race in a positive light by leaking an internal “cautiously optimistic” assessment to the New York Times. The spin, which may or may not be true, is a drastic change from what the Harris campaign previously signaled — that it was an underdog in a deadlocked race.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.