Former President Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden calling his supporters “garbage,” saying he thought it was even worse than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calling them “deplorables.”

“Remember Hillary, she said ‘deplorable’? And then she said irredeemable, right? But she said ‘deplorable,’ that didn’t work out. ‘Garbage,’ I think is worse, right?” Trump said in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

He added, joking, “But he doesn’t — you, you have to please forgive him, please forgive him — for he not knoweth what he said.”

WATCH: Trump on Biden Calling His Supporters Garbage — Worse than Hillary Clinton Calling Americans Deplorables

Biden, earlier in the day during a campaign call with a group called Voto Latino, called Trump supporters “garbage.”

He said during the call, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Biden was reacting to comedian Tony Hinchliffe, who performed a rally for Trump on Sunday at Madison Square Garden who had joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

Democrats argued that Hinchliffe’s joke was evidence of Trump’s racism towards Latinos. However, Democrats are now defending themselves against Biden’s remarks.

The White House has claimed that Biden was only referring to Hinchcliffe, not all Trump supporters, arguing he said “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s … demonization of Latinos.”

Follow Breitbart News's Kristina Wong