Harris Campaign’s Far-Left Adviser Linked to Group Pushing to Ban Gas Stoves

One of Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) campaign advisers, far-left activist Camila Thorndike, apparently has links to a leftist group that wants to forbid the use of gas stoves.

During an interview with Fox News, O.H. Skinner, executive director of the nonprofit group Alliance for Consumers, said, “This is sadly par for the course,” then detailed how leftists have been targeting consumers and their household items, which included regulations and mandates under the Biden-Harris administration.

Skinner explained, “From ‘green’ regulations on dishwashers and washing machines to EV mandates and bans on gas stoves, a Harris-Walz administration will no doubt continue to eviscerate consumer choice and force Americans to pay more for everyday products and household appliances that do a worse job.”

According to the Fox report, conservatives are criticizing Harris for hiring Thorndike. The article noted that she “previously worked for the dark money climate activist group Rewiring America as the campaign’s ‘climate engagement director.’ Before joining the campaign in September, Updike worked in multiple positions at Rewiring America between late 2022 and last month, according to her Legistorm profile.”

In 2022, Rewiring America made the news for working to ban gas stoves, the article explained.

In a social media post on October 25, Alliance for Consumers said, “Consumers are catching on to what progressive elites are doing: through ‘green’ mandates they are slowly but surely taking away choice, so that the only options left are their desired Progressive Lifestyle Choices™”:

It is important to note that Thorndike has called oil and gas workers part of the “toxic patriarchy,” per Breitbart News.

According to the Conservation Lands Foundation, when Thorndike worked for Rewiring America, she implemented “key elements of the Inflation Reduction Act, which she helped secure while a Legislative Assistant to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.”

In March 2021, Breitbart News cited a Washington Free Beacon report that said Rewiring America was part of the dark money network operated by Arabella Advisors.

“Few are aware that ‘The nation’s wealthiest liberal donors use Arabella’s $731 million activist network to secretly fund a host of liberal causes,’ the report said,'” per Breitbart News.

According to the Fox report, former Texas Rep. Jason Isaac, who is the CEO of the American Energy Institute, blasted Harris for hiring Thorndike and issued a warning.

“If her campaign’s staff is any indication, we can expect Harris to continue pushing policies that harm American energy independence and target the livelihoods of countless workers. This isn’t just about gas stoves. It’s a coordinated effort to undermine affordable, reliable energy that Americans depend on,” he concluded.