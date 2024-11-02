“I’m fired up!” WBNA star Caitlin Clark posted on social media Friday from her seat during the first night of the Taylor Swift “Eras” tour in Indianapolis, Indiana, the city where Clark plays for the Indiana Fever.

Clark is a well-documented Swiftie, especially after the basketball player “liked” Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president on September 10, just hours before the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

WATCH — Are You Ready For It? Trump Supporter Trolls Taylor Swift Concert with “Cat Lady” Banner from Plane:

Though Clark did not officially endorse a candidate for president, the WNBA guard told reporters the day after her “like” of the Harris endorsement that she will use her “amazing platform” of 3 million Instagram followers to “educate” her fans and “encourage people to register to vote”:

“I think, for myself, I have this amazing platform,” she said, according to USA Today. “So, I think the biggest thing would be to encourage people to register to vote. I think this is the second time I could vote in an election. That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have – the same thing Taylor did. “And I think, continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, polices that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country.”

Clark has attended Swift’s concerts before, and reportedly even has a favorite song by the artist:

Clark is a big fan of Swift. Her favorite Taylor Swift song is “Enchanted,” per People Magazine. It’s unclear at time of writing if Clark and Swift got to meet up before or after the concert.

Video also surfaced of Clark “trading friendship bracelets” to fans at Friday night’s concert:

Clark has reportedly surged ahead of international soccer stars to become the fourth-most marketable athlete in the world, Breitbart News reported.