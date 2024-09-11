Caitlin Clark Urges Americans to Vote After Liking Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris

Caitlin Clark created quite a stir on Wednesday after liking pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris on Instagram.

When reporters asked her about liking Swift’s Instagram post, Clark made her feelings about her platform and the role she wants to play in the election known.

“I think, for myself, I have this amazing platform,” she said, according to USA Today. “So, I think the biggest thing would be to encourage people to register to vote. I think this is the second time I could vote in an election. That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have – the same thing Taylor did.

“And I think, continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, polices that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country.”

Swift endorsed Harris mere hours after Tuesday night’s debate with former President Trump.

Clark, an Iowa native, has not endorsed a particular candidate.

