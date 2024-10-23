Caitlin Clark Soars Above Int’l Soccer Stars to Become the World’s 4th Most Marketable Athlete

WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark has leaped ahead of American soccer stars to become the fourth most marketable athlete in the world.

Clark has gone from a relatively unknown college player to one of the most recognized of those players, to the WNBA rookie of the year and most popular women’s pro basketball player in the country, all in a matter of a few short years, according to Sports Illustrated.

Now, she has zoomed into the top five most marketable athletes today.

Clark has become a major draw for sponsors, including Wilson Sporting Goods Co., Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, Bose, Buick, and several others.

As the WNBA season came to a close, Clark was unanimously picked by the Associated Press as the league’s rookie of the year. This was quickly followed by a near-unanimous pick as the league’s rookie of the year, and then she became the first rookie since 2008 to be selected to the All-WNBA First Team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston