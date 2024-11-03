“I ask you to pray right now as well. Our country is in trouble, and there’s so much at stake. The election is just a couple of days away and may be the most important election in the history of the U.S. Pray that God will protect us from the evil that is before us,” Graham stated:

“Thank you and I hear you. Praying for God’s grace and protection from any…ANY thing that tries to separate or erase the truth behind the very foundation of our country…the United States of America. Lord Father, we are many and believe you are near. Guide and protect us, Father,” individual commented.

“In God we trust…now and forevermore! Dear God, please deliver us from the very evil that is hiding under the cloak of the deep state. We pray that the root of this dark movement be removed and in all else…Lord God…with you all things are possible, but always your will be done,” another person wrote.

In October, the reverend highlighted the seriousness of the upcoming presidential election and pointed voters to the one who is truly the only hope for the nation, Breitbart News reported.

“I was asked to speak in Concord, North Carolina, tonight and lead in prayer at an event with President Donald J. Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, and other faith leaders. I told the crowd that rallies and positive polls won’t win this election—only God can do that,” Graham wrote in his post.

“God is the only hope for Donald Trump and He is the only hope for our nation. Would you take a moment tonight and do what we did inside the convention center—PRAY! Join me in praying for President Trump, for this nation, and for this election?” he added.