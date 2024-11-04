Harris campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon expects election results in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada will be delayed until Wednesday or beyond.

The forecast suggests the Harris campaign believes she will not win the election in a landslide, a prediction that some Republicans believe is mostly correct, with the caveat that Trump could win in a landslide. Trump, some argue, has more paths to victory than Harris.

Dillon told reporters she expects near-complete results in Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan by the end of Tuesday night.

“We may not know the results of this election for several days, but we are very focused on staying calm and confident throughout this period as the process goes through,” Dillon said. “We believe this race is going to be incredibly close.”

The Trump campaign has indicated it feels confident about its position in the sunbelt states, such as Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina.

If Trump wins all the sunbelt states, Harris must basically hold all the three rustbelt swing states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada to win. In this scenario, perhaps the one most expected, if Trump wins just one rustbelt state, he wins the election.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ball of wax itself,” Trump told supporters Monday in Reading, Pennsylvania. “We have to turn out and vote tomorrow.”

Many political experts believe whoever wins Pennsylvania wins the election. Harris, however, could win Pennsylvania and lose the election, journalist Mark Halperin said on his 2Way platform. “My reporting is that she’s [Harris] in trouble in Wisconsin.”

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin,” Halperin said.

“The focus has been on Pennsylvania,” Halperin continued. “[Harris] may well win Pennsylvania and win the election, but she could win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn’t win Wisconsin. Watch Wisconsin.”

Trump is scheduled to hold four rallies on Monday: Before flying to Reading, his first was in Raleigh, North Carolina. Trump will also rally in Pittsburgh (6:00 p.m.), before his last rally of the 2024 cycle in Grand Rapids, Michigan (10:30 p.m.).

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.