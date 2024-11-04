Joe Rogan Endorses Donald Trump, Citing Elon Musk’s ‘Compelling’ Case

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday, citing a “compelling case” made by Elon Musk on his show.

The endorsement comes on Election Day eve and after Vice President Kamala Harris refused to sit for a three-hour interview with Rogan in Austin, Texas.

“Joe Rogan just endorsed me. Is that great? Thank you, Joe,” Trump said during a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “That’s so nice. And he doesn’t do that stuff.”

Rogan posted his interview with Musk on X: “The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him, we’d be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he said. “Enjoy the podcast.”

During Musk’s conversation with Rogan, they spoke against the Democrats’ lawfare against Trump and the party’s opposition to free speech.

“If Trump doesn’t win, this will be the last real election in America,” Musk said. “They’re doing all the things that they accused Trump of doing … I mean, the sheer number of hoaxes that the Democratic Party is pushing over and over again … Come on, man, this is too far.”

“They [Democrats] decide that you’re the target, and then they figure out the crime afterwards,” Musk continued. “That’s the issue.”

“They decided SpaceX was the target. They just figured out the crime afterwards, which is so crazy because that’s exactly what they’re saying Trump is going to do if he gets into office,” Elon said. “They’re doing all the things that they accused Trump of doing.”

“And they want to silence opposition,” Rogan replied. “That’s all it is. And people can’t see that. And they want to call Trump a fascist.”

“What they’re doing is they’re preying on low information voters who aren’t engaged actively on social media who don’t have the time to look through everything,” Rogan added.

“Exactly,” Musk replied.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.