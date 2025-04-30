Police in Florida have been ordered to stop enforcing immigration law in that state, a federal judge ruled this week.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that an order blocking police from enforcing state immigration law applies to all local authorities. According to Fox News, Williams also told “attorneys for the state during a hearing in Miami on Tuesday that she planned to issue a preliminary injunction against a statute that makes it a misdemeanor for undocumented migrants to enter Florida by eluding immigration officials.”

The ruling came in spite of Florida Attorney General James Ulthmeier telling local police in his state that they did not have to follow her original order. Williams called Ulthmeier’s dismissal offensive.

“What I am offended by is someone suggesting you don’t have to follow my order, that it’s not legitimate,” Williams said.

“Earlier this month, Williams issued a temporary restraining order against the statute,” noted Fox News. “Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into law in February as part of President Donald Trump’s push to crack down on illegal immigration.”

“Williams extended the order another 11 days after learning authorities had arrested 15 people, including a U.S. citizen born in Georgia,” it added.

Ulthmeier originally told local police officers to stop enforcing the state’s immigration law despite his disagreement with Willams’ order only to backtrack five days later when he said in a memo that her ruling had no legal standing.

