Florida’s Miami-Dade County has turned red for the first time in three decades for a presidential election as votes continue pouring in.

County Commissioner for District 6 Kevin Marino Cabrera made the historic announcement on Tuesday evening as Americans await the election results.

“Miami-Dade supports President Trump and declares, ‘Kamala, you’re FIRED!’ For the first time in over 30 years, Miami-Dade County has turned red in a presidential election,” his news release stated:

“Over the past eight years, we’ve narrowed the voter registration gap with Democrats from around 200,000 to less than 35,000. In 2016, Clinton carried Miami-Dade by 30 points and Biden by 7 in 2020, but today, Trump won decisively,” he wrote in part.

“Today, our community has spoken. They have voted for their families, their livelihoods, and a future that promises to thrive under conservative leadership. This is more than a victory – it’s a realignment that demonstrates that Miami-Dade voters agree with the principles of the Republican Party: lower taxes, less government and more freedom!” He concluded.

Maimi-Dade flipped from Democrat to Republican in early and mail-in voting combined on October 24, Breitbart News reported.

“It also coincides with the reality that Republicans now have over one million more registered voters than Democrats in the Sunshine State. For the first time ever, in November 2021, registered Republicans outnumbered registered Democrats in the Sunshine State, and the figure has only continued to grow,” the article read.

In January, Republicans in Miami-Dade overwhelmingly gave their support to Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a straw poll by the party’s executive committee, per Breitbart News.

Voters across the nation are waiting on Tuesday evening to see who will be the next president of the United States, Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

“This whirlwind election, where the former president, a Republican, seeks to return to the office he left four years ago faces off against a vice president who supplanted her party’s president as the Democrat nominee without a primary after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race this summer, comes to a close finally,” according to Breitbart News.