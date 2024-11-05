Russia Hoax Begins! Left Already Pointing to Moscow amid Harris Election Prospects

As Vice President Kamala Harris faces increasingly challenging odds in the current election, left-wing voices are reviving familiar claims of Russian interference to explain a potential defeat.

In an attempt to deflect responsibility and shield the administration from blame, left wing personalities are already turning to a narrative that blames Russian interference for the election outcome

Russia “wants Vice President Kamala Harris to lose,” largely because of the Biden administration’s policy in support of Ukraine, but also to instill and exploit division in the United States, reported CBS News host Margaret Brennan.

By “trying to be agents of chaos,” the Russian threat “doesn’t stop with Election Day — it continues well after,” she added. “It is making us doubt ourselves, our systems, each other, and possibly stoke violence.”

“Kamala Harris tonight is battling Donald Trump…and Russia, which is trying to screw with the vote in Georgia and maybe elsewhere,” wrote MSNBC analyst David Corn — a central figure in promoting the original Russia hoax narrative.

“RUSSIA HAS COMMITTED AN ACT OF WAR AGAINST THIS NATION AND ITS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” insisted extreme left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann.

“Russia is actively interfering in our elections on behalf of Trump,” wrote Wajahat Ali, Daily Beast columnist and New York Times contributor.

As a result, some are already bracing for another four years of Russia discourse.

Last year, failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned that Russia could allegedly interfere with the U.S. elections in 2024, adding she had “no doubt” that Putin interfered in the previous 2016 election wherein she lost to Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, the Durham report essentially torpedoed the Russian hoax collusion narrative and exonerated former President Donald Trump.