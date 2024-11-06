‘How to Move to Canada’ Google Searches Surge in Blue States After Trump Victory

Google searches for “how to move to Canada” surged following the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, GoogleTrends data shows.

The number of times people in the U.S. looked up the phrase on the search engine with a 400 percent day-to-day increase by 8:00 p.m. — with the most searches coming out of the northern blue states of Vermont, Maine, Oregon, and New Hampshire.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s state came in fifth place with the number of Google inquiries about ditching the U.S. for Canada.

During Trump’s victorious 2016 election over President Joe Biden, the volume of online traffic to Canada’s immigration website caused it to crash, BBC reported.

Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, and Ne-Yo were all among celebrities who pledged to move to Canada when Trump ran for the first time — but all remained in the U.S., according to the Guardian.

“If Donald Trump wins, I’m moving to America, just to get away from Democrats moving to Canada,” Canadian anti-gender ideology activist Billboard Chris wrote on X the day before Election Day:

Other searches that spiked included “how to immigrate to canada from us,” “best places to live in Canada,” “how to get a visa for Canada, and “Zillow in Canada,” trends viewed by CP24 revealed.

Other Americans also searched for advice on how to move to Australia, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway.