Voters Reject Harris Campaign’s $1 Billion Fundraising Record

The Harris campaign’s $1 billion fundraising record utterly failed to translate into stopping former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest comeback in American political history.

The failure to deliver an election win indicates that voters rejected Vice President Kamala Harris’s policies and her record in the administration.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

The Guardian reported on Harris’s historic fundraising fail:

Kamala Harris’s campaign has raised a record-breaking $1bn within 80 days of her becoming the Democrats’ nominee yet has failed to translate her cash advantage over Donald Trump into a poll advantage in the key battleground states that will probably decide the election. The vice-president’s fundraising haul, first reported by NBC, dwarfs the $309m raised by Trump’s campaign by the end of August, and equals the amount brought in by Joe Biden for his entire 2020 campaign. But Democrats’ joy over the bounty is being tempered by a lack of evidence that it is giving her the edge she will need in the battleground states to win enough of them to affect the election outcome in her favor.

The Harris campaign and allied groups in total burned more than $2.185 billion in their losing effort, according to Open Secrets.

The vast sum of spending does not include millions of funds invested in smaller amounts by Democrat-allied organizations. The top organizations that spent $2.185 billion include: