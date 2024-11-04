Report: Democrats Spend over $2.1 Billion Trying to Stop Donald Trump

The Harris campaign and allied groups spent more than $2.185 billion trying to prevent former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest comeback in American political history, Bloomberg reported on Open Secrets data.

The $2.1 billion investment underscores the challenge Trump faces to win reelection, notwithstanding two assassination attempts and Democrats’ lawfare.

The vast sum does not include millions of funds invested in smaller amounts by Democrat-allied organizations. The top organizations that spent $2.185 billion include:

Harris for President: $875 million

Future Forward: $621 million

DNC: $368 million

Harris Victory Fund: $321 million

“11,000 Political Groups Spent $14.7 Billion to Influence the 2024 Election,” Bloomberg wrote, reporting the particulars:

[I]t’s Vice President Kamala Harris who has the huge money advantage. She’s raised large sums from wealthy supporters and grassroots donors alike, which allowed her campaign to spend more handily compared to Trump’s, pouring $875 million into the race compared to $355 million for the Republican nominee. Billions have passed through the coffers of the parties’ fundraising political action committees, including Democrats’ ActBlue and Republicans’ WinRed, which have processed more than 113 million donations and distributed $4.5 billion to other committees. The two PACs account for more than 31 cents of every dollar spent in the US, and have the most financial activity of any of the committees that spent money in the 2024 election cycle. The US political system runs on money – and lots of it. With no legal limits on how much money can go into electing candidates to the White House and Congress, voters are deluged with ads, text messages and mailers as Republicans and Democrats battle to influence a deeply divided electorate.

Trump, however, posted an ad on Monday about overcoming adversity:

Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation. Never ever quit. Never quit. Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in. Don’t back down and never stop doing what you know is right. They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedoms. They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way.

