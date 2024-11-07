Top Harris Donor Alex Soros Blames ‘Unstoppable’ Global Trends, Not Democrat Policies Failures, for Election Losses

Alex Soros, the heir to George Soros’s billion-dollar left-wing nonprofit empire and one of the largest donors to the failed Harris-Walz campaign, is downplaying Democrat losses in the 2024 U.S. elections by pointing to “unstoppable global forces” while ignoring failed Democrat policies for driving a decisive Republican win.

Following the crushing defeat of Democrats in the 2024 elections on Tuesday, Alex Soros — who, along with his father, were the top donors to Harris’ failed efforts, having contributed over $100 million — took to social media in an attempt to reframe the loss.

Rather than addressing policy issues, Soros claimed that Democrat setbacks were part of a larger global anti-incumbent trend, citing “economic and geopolitical factors” affecting all major democracies this year.

“Before you beat yourself up about the elections pls read this,” he wrote, pointing to a Financial Times analysis. “The incumbents in every single one of the 10 major countries that have been tracked by the ParlGov global research project and held national elections in 2024 were given a kicking by voters.”

“This is the first time this has ever happened in almost 120 years of records,” he added.

Pointing to the Financial Times piece that tracked similar voter dissatisfaction in ten other countries, with economic strain and geopolitical turmoil as key factors, he hoped to draw a parallel between Democrats and conservative incumbents abroad.

While many factors contributed to the devastating election defeat, the essay suggests that the widespread discontent among voters that led to a Trump win was “locked in regardless of the messenger or the message,” and that no policies or leaders could have overcome the powerful global anti-incumbent wave driving voter discontent.

In response, many saw Soros’s “global trend” explanation as a deflection from Democratic policy failures that fueled inflation, crime, and unchecked immigration in recent years.

“Alex, voters everywhere are fed up with leaders who put globalist agendas above their own citizens,” wrote Republican political activist Jane Adams. “Trump stands for *America first*, not the failed elitist policies that led to this worldwide backlash.”

“Maybe voters are just ready for leaders who actually serve *them*,” she added

“As it turns out, voters worldwide hate the globalist agenda. You spent all that money and it got you nowhere,” wrote one X user.

“Keep pushing your progressive policies and you will keep losing,” wrote another. “You just got your ass handed to you in an historic way.”

“It’s almost like people everywhere reject the globalist agenda,” quipped one X user.

“This also showed you had zero influence in the end. Money cannot buy votes,” another wrote.

With Republicans triumphant, Americans have signaled they want accountability — not excuses — from their leaders.