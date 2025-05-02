Israel Concerned About Looming Iran Deal; Official: Is Tucker Carlson in Charge?

Israel is concerned about the emerging details of a nuclear deal between the United States and Iran, which is said to resemble the same deal that President Barack Obama reached in 2015 and Donald Trump left in 2018.

When he took the U.S. out of the Iran deal in 2018, Trump noted the weakness of the agreement, which gave Iran billions of dollars in cash and sanctions relief without preventing it from becoming a nuclear power, or stopping its support for terrorism. He has frequently cited that decision as more important for U.S.-Israel relations than moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Reports suggest that a new deal will merely ask Iran to stop enriching uranium, rather than to destroy its enrichment program; and that it will extend the sunset clauses from 10 years to 25 years, allowing Iran to become a nuclear power some time after Trump leaves office.

There is also no sign of a commitment by Iran to stop supporting its terrorist proxies, or to commit to improvements in human rights. Moreover, Iran is pushing to maintain large portions of its ballistic missile program, which it used to attack Israel last year.

Reuters, via the Times of Israel reported:

An initial framework under discussion preserves the core of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was scrapped by Trump in 2018 during his first term, eight sources said. A deal may not look radically different from the former pact, which he called the worst in history, but would extend duration to 25 years, tighten verification, and expand so-called sunset clauses that pause but do not completely dismantle aspects of Iran’s nuclear program, all the sources said. … “Essentially, the negotiations are shaping into a ‘JCPOA 2’ with some additions that would allow Trump to present it as a victory, while Iran could still keep its right to enrichment,” [a] senior Iranian official said. Another sticking point relates to Iran’s ballistic missile manufacturing capacity. Washington and Israel say Iran should stop making missiles. Iran counters that it has a right to self-defense. One Iranian official previously told Reuters it would not go beyond the requirements of the 2015 deal, offering only to avoid building missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads as a “gesture of goodwill.”