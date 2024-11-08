Hollywood Elites Who Vowed to Flee U.S. Mocked After Trump Wins Again: ‘Don’t Go to Canada with Your TDS. They’ll Recommend Suicide’

Remember the gilded Hollywood elites who vowed they would flee the country if former President Donald Trump won the election and returned to the White House?

They included Bruce Springsteen, Cher, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, George Lopez, Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Amy Schumer, and Lena Dunham. Even Barbra Streisand vowed to move to Australia or Canada.

None of them made good on their promises.

The Internet never forgets. Scores of social media users sure remember and are now taking great delight in calling out their promises.

Cher was one of them, claiming she “almost got an ulcer” when Trump was elected president in 2016, as Breitbart News reported.

Sharon Stone is another. She said back in June she is considering moving to Europe if Trump wins come November. Ditto America Ferrera.

One fan has gone to the extent of claiming to have created an app to see just who has been good as their word.

Others are just happy to call the Hollywood elites out publicly after the New York Post named those who solemnly vowed to leave the U.S. if Trump won.

Still other were happy to shine a spotlight on Hollywood hypocrisy and lack of action

Back in 2016, Hollywood elites also vowed to leave the U.S. if then-candidate Donald Trump won the presidential election, as Breitbart’s own David NG reported.