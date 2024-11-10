Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Denies ‘Mental Breakdown’ Rumors After Election Loss

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has shot back at claims that she suffered a “mental breakdown” after President-elect Donald Trump’s win on Tuesday night.

After she was photographed crying at Harris’s concession speech, a post claiming that Emhoff, 25, ​​was “admitted to an in-patient mental health crisis center” in New York gained significant traction on X:

The New York Post also reported that the vice president’s stepdaughter “appears to be losing her mind”:

Following Harris’s concession at Howard University in Washington, DC, Emhoff reposted one of the emotional pictures taken of her with the caption, “Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just fucking hurts like a bitch right now and that’s ok.”

She denied having a mental breakdown in a Saturday Instagram story, calling it a “rumor.”

“There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true,” she wrote, along with a picture of herself:

“Also fuck you if you’re out here spreading that. There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying,” she continued. “Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”

Emhoff added that even though she has “struggled with mental health my whole life,” she is not “ashamed” of it.

Her mother, second gentleman Doug Emoff’s ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also took to social media to deny the reports surrounding her daughter:

“More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for,” the film producer wrote. “It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down.”