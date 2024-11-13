D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Asks for Trump Meeting to Ensure ‘Smooth Transition’

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked on Tuesday for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, who vowed to help the District reduce increased crime rates since he left the White House.
The District currently ranks 172 in safety on a list of 182 American cities, according to a study recently released by WalletHub. Crime, such as reported carjacking offenses, remain much more frequent than they did under Trump’s first term, according to police data.
District officials defunded the police in 2023 by 1.7 percent, while U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, who is responsible for prosecuting those D.C. police arrests, decided not to prosecute 56 percent of those arrested. In turn, criminals inflicted terrifying acts against federal officials, employees, and a Secret Service protectee.
“Washington(D.C.) has become a dirty, crime ridden death trap, that must be taken over and properly run by the Federal Government,” Trump posted on Truth Social in 2023. “It is, and will be, part of my Election Platform. We will clean it, renovate and rebuild it – and, most importantly, MAKE IT SAFE.”
Bowser said her team tried to contact Trump’s staff to schedule a meeting for Wednesday. Trump is scheduled to appear on the Hill and at the White House Wednesday morning.
“I want to make it clear that Washington, D.C., is prepared to welcome the new administration, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth and collaborative transition,” Bowser said Tuesday.
“We need partners that help return the vibrancy of downtown Washington and what I like to call — my staff doesn’t like it when I say this — the majesty of the federal government,” she added.
The incoming Trump administration will have an opportunity to greatly impact the direction of the city.
