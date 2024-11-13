D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Asks for Trump Meeting to Ensure ‘Smooth Transition’

“Washington(D.C.) has become a dirty, crime ridden death trap, that must be taken over and properly run by the Federal Government,” Trump posted on Truth Social in 2023. “It is, and will be, part of my Election Platform. We will clean it, renovate and rebuild it – and, most importantly, MAKE IT SAFE.”

Bowser said her team tried to contact Trump’s staff to schedule a meeting for Wednesday. Trump is scheduled to appear on the Hill and at the White House Wednesday morning.

“I want to make it clear that Washington, D.C., is prepared to welcome the new administration, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth and collaborative transition,” Bowser said Tuesday.

“We need partners that help return the vibrancy of downtown Washington and what I like to call — my staff doesn’t like it when I say this — the majesty of the federal government,” she added.

The incoming Trump administration will have an opportunity to greatly impact the direction of the city.

“D.C. is not a state and should not be treated like one,” Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski explained. “As President Trump takes office with Republican majorities in Congress, this would be an ideal time to rein in Washington’s excesses by amending the Home Rule Act and bring that dysfunctional city back under presidential and congressional supervision.”

