D.C. Spends $270K on Repainting BLM Plaza After Defunding Police

Washington, DC, spent more than $270,000 of taxpayer funds on repainting Black Lives Matter Plaza after the Democrat city leadership cut the police department’s 2023 budget.

The allocation of funds indicates the city’s management is not serious about ending the crime-plagued “war zone” tormenting taxpayers.

Police statistics for 2023 show:

Ninety-three percent increase in carjackings

increase in carjackings Forty percent increase in violent crime

increase in violent crime Thirty-four percent increase in homicides

While crime rages, the District defunded police:

City officials decreased the police department’s 2023 budget by 1.7 percent from 2022.

from 2022. The 2023 budget is $100 million less than 2020’s budget.

“If DC keeps wasting all this money on street paint for BLM Plaza, the DC Police will run out of money for chalk for murder victims,” president of the pro-Trump Article III Project Mike David told Breitbart News.

“DC crime is out of control but local leaders continue to wastes $270,000 in tax money promoting the extremist Black Lives Matter movement in the heart of Washington DC that is racist, anti-police, anti-American, and often violent,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted on X.

.@JudicialWatch: DC Government Spends $270,000 To Repaint “Black Lives Matter” on Street Near White House –

“DC crime is out of control but local leaders continue to wastes $270,000 in tax money promoting the extremist Black Lives Matter movement in the heart of Washington DC… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 27, 2023

The $270,000 plaza redo appeared just before Black Lives Matter groups defended the terrorist group Hamas for murdering Jews in Israel, according to Judicial Watch.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) initiated the plaza in July 2021.

The plaza originally cost the city $3 million in coronavirus aid funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan, as Breitbart News reported.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.