Joe Biden Welcomes Donald Trump Back to White House, Congratulates Him on Victory

President Joe Biden welcomed President-Elect Donald Trump back to the White House on Wednesday and congratulated him on his landslide victory.

Trump’s historic appearance at the White House was his first visit since 2021, a visual contrast between the once-two bitter political rivals over the last five years.

“Well, Mr. President-Elect and Former President Donald, congratulations,” Biden said as he shook Trump’s hand.

“Thank you,” Trump replied.

WATCH: Trump and Biden Meet at White House to Discuss Presidential Transition

“Looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition,” Biden added. “Do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated.”

“We’re gonna get a chance to talk to us on that today. Welcome, welcome back,” Biden said.

Trump thanked Biden and graciously spoke about the incoming transition of power.

“Politics is tough, and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today,” Trump said. “I appreciate it very much. A transition that’s so smooth, it’ll be as smooth as it can get.”

“I very much appreciate that,” he added.

“You’re welcome,” Biden said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.