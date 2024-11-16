Congressman-Elect Nick Begich Flips Alaska’s House Seat to Republican

Nick Begich III, the grandson of late Alaska congressman Nick Begich Sr., has flipped the state’s at-large congressional seat to Republican after defeating Democrat incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Begich on Saturday with the Republican receiving 152,545 votes compared to Peltola’s 143,370, with 92 percent of the votes counted:

Begich’s win comes after he and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) were defeated by Peltola in 2022.

“This victory belongs to the people of Alaska,” Begich said in a statement to Must Read Alaska. “Our state has immense potential, and now is the time to responsibly unlock the resources that make Alaska a cornerstone of America’s path to prosperity.”

Begich Sr. represented the state’s at-large district as a Democrat from 1970 until 1972, when he disappeared in a plane crash, and was presumed dead.

He posthumously became victorious in his reelection efforts shortly after his aircraft went down, gaining more votes than the late Rep. Donald Young (R).

Two of his sons, Mark Begich and Tom Begich, also went into politics and became a U.S. senator and a state senator, respectively.

Begich III’s father, Dr. Nick Begich Jr., became a scientific author and was featured on a 2013 episode of Joe Rogan Questions Everything.

In a Saturday afternoon X post, the new Congressman-elect said it “will be the honor of a lifetime” to serve in the U.S. House:

“The path forward begins with a unified understanding of what Alaska can do for the rest of our nation,” he wrote. “Together, we will deliver results for Alaska, creating long-term jobs, protecting our way of life, and playing our part to put America back on track. Alaska’s resources are not only a blessing for the people of our state – they are vital to the strength and independence of our entire nation.”

Begich emphasized a need to “work together,” regardless of political party, “to unlock Alaska’s potential and bring meaningful opportunity to every Alaskan.”