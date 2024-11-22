Trump Names Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary Nominee

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) to be the secretary of the Department of Labor in his incoming adminsitration.

Trump announced DeRemer as his Labor nominee Friday night.

“Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America’s workforce and support the hardworking men and women of America,” Trump said, adding that he looks forward to their work together and the opportunities that await America’s workforce:

I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs. Together, we will achieve historic cooperation between Business and Labor that will restore the American Dream for Working Families.

Lori’s strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success – Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and more Prosperous than ever before!

Trump emphasized that Chavez-DeRemer has strong support among both the business and labor communities:

Chavez-Deremer expressed her excitement and gratitude in a tweet shortly after Trump’s announcement.

“Thank you for this opportunity, President Trump!” Chavez-DeRemer wrote. “Working-class Americans finally have a lifeline with you in the White House.”

“It’s time to bring our economy to new heights and secure a prosperous future for all hardworking Americans,” she added.

Chavez-DeRemer has served as the congresswoman for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District since 2022. Before her election as a congresswoman, she served two terms as mayor of Happy Valley from 2010 to 2018 and served as Happy Valley City Council president before that.

Chavez-DeRemer and her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, have opened several medical clinics in the Northwest and also founded an anesthesia management company.