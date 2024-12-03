Joe Manchin Says Biden Should Pardon Donald Trump of ‘All Charges’

President Biden should pardon President-elect Donald Trump of “all charges,” outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) told CNN Tuesday.

Manchin, who occasionally blocked Biden’s agenda over the last four years, is among a growing faction who hope Biden will bring down the political temperature in the final days of his presidency.

“What I would have done differently, and my recommendations and counsel would have been, why don’t you go ahead and pardon Donald Trump for all his charges?” Manchin said. “He would have gone down as a lot more balanced, if you will.”

Joe Biden promised voters in 2020 not to pardon Trump.

“Absolutely, yes,” he replied when asked if he would commit to not pardoning Trump. “I commit.”

“The attorney general is not the president’s lawyer. It’s the people’s lawyer,” Joe Biden added. “We never saw anything like the prostitution of that office like we see it today.”

Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden on Sunday for actions covering a span of ten years, a period of time that includes the family’s foreign business dealings.

When questioned what the pardon did for Joe Biden’s legacy, Machin said from his “standpoint, it [the pardon] makes it difficult.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.