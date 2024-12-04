Joe Biden Refused to Consult DOJ Before Pardoning Son

President Joe Biden refused to consult the DOJ’s Office of the Pardon Attorney before pardoning Hunter Biden.

Presidents typically consult the office when making pardon decisions.

The refusal ignored standard procedure and disregarded institutional norms, leaving the pardon office stunned by the tactic, a source told Politico.

The Office of the Pardon Attorney is usually tasked with recommending complete pardons for felons who completed prison sentences, the New York Times reported.

Hunter was facing sentencing next week, which would have likely caused the office to block Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter.

Under Joe Biden’s leadership, the pardon office accepted about 12,000 requests for presidential interventions.

Data from the pardon office shows Joe Biden accepted 157 clemencies, which includes 132 commutations and 25 pardons.

“It is not clear if those statistics include the president’s pardon of Hunter,” the New York Post reported.

