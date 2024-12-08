Tim Walz Admits He ‘Was a Little Surprised’ over Election Loss to Trump

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vice President Kamala Harris’s vice presidential running mate, admitted that he “was a little surprised” at the results of the presidential election.

In an interview with KSTP-TV News, Walz explained that while attending campaign rallies, and events, and going into shops, it felt like “the momentum” was leaning towards Harris and Walz. Walz added that, looking back after their loss, there were things they could have “done differently.”

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way, and it obviously wasn’t at the end,” Walz said. “So yeah, I was a little surprised. I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that.”

Walz’s words come a month after Trump won the presidential election over Harris, after securing a “path to a 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College.”

Trump also ended up winning all seven battleground states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan.

When asked if Walz thought he “helped or hurt” Harris on the campaign trail, Walz stated that “history will write that.” Walz added that, in the aftermath of the election loss, there were “obviously” things they could’ve done differently, adding that he “did the best” he could.

“History will write that. It wasn’t my decision to make. That was the vice president’s decision — as I said in this campaign, when you asked the question, ‘Are there things you could have done differently?’ Since we lost, the answer is obviously yes. On this one, I did the best I could.”

As Breitbart News’s Paul Bois previously reported, several campaign advisers for the Harris campaign admitted on the Pod Save America podcast, that “internal polling” showed that Harris “never took the lead over Trump.”

“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” David Plouffe, a senior Harris campaign adviser stated. “I think it surprised people because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

In the aftermath of the election, Walz has previously admitted that it is “hard to understand why so many” citizens in the United States “wound up choosing the other path” and voting for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.