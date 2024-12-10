House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) will retain his position on Oversight in the 119th Congress, the committee announced on X.

House Republicans asked Comer to keep the gavel on Tuesday after he played a key part in launching numerous oversight investigations against the Biden administration for alleged corruption.

Comer’s most notable probe against the Biden administration included an investigation into the so-called Biden Crime Family.

Leading the charge with the House Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, Comer’s investigation deeply embarrassed the Biden family and appeared to precipitate the Justice Department’s tax charges against Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden recently pardoned his son for the tax crimes that Hunter pleaded guilty to in September.

Below are four key aspects of Comer’s investigation:

ONE: Comer revealed the Biden family business caused six banks to flag more than 170 “large” amounts of money in suspicious activity reports (SARs) to the treasury for review. SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report.

TWO: Comer Comer found nine Biden family members may have profited from the family’s international business schemes. Through the Biden family’s SARs, Comer discovered that a Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie Biden, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

THREE: Comer, a former bank board member, believes the Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money. “Just after 24 hours, the next day, they [the Bidens] start wiring incremental payments to different Biden shell companies,” Comer said. “When you set up a bunch of shell companies for the sole purpose to launder money, that is called racketeering.”

FOUR: Comer contends Joe Biden is the “ringleader” of an “organized crime” family. “The evidence points to this being organized,” Comer told the late Lou Dobbs. “You could easily say Hunter Biden was involved in a RICO [racketeering] deal, but this is an investigation of Joe Biden. And it’s getting closer and closer to Joe every day.”

