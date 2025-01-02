Wyoming Sen. Barrasso: Liz Cheney ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Pardon or Award from Biden

Liz Cheney “doesn’t deserve” a pardon or an award from President Joe Biden, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) told reporters Thursday.

Washington Post reported. Biden will award Cheney, a former congresswoman from Wyoming and a key member of the partisan January 6 Committee, the Presidential Citizens Medal on Thursday for allegedly performing “exemplary deeds of service for their country or fellow Americans,” the

The award comes after House Republicans accused Cheney of tampering with “at least one” witness for the partisan panel, recommending that the FBI investigate the matter.

President-elect Donald Trump also accused members of the partisan panel of destroying committee evidence that he said was exculpatory.

Democrats have asked Biden to offer Cheney and other January 6 Committee members a preemptive pardon, as he already did for his son Hunter Biden — preventing any federal prosecution for crimes he may have committed over a nearly 11-year period beginning in January 2014.

Cheney believes she should not go to jail for the alleged wrongdoing.

“President Biden was either going to pardon Liz Cheney or give her an award. She doesn’t deserve either. She represents partisanship and divisiveness – not Wyoming,” Barrasso said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.