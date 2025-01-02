President Joe Biden will award Liz Cheney and 19 others the Presidential Citizens Medal for purportedly performing “exemplary deeds of service for their country or fellow Americans,” the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The award comes while former Rep. Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair and a key member of the partisan January 6 Committee, braces for a potential FBI probe after House Republicans demanded the Bureau investigate her for allegedly tampering with “at least one” witness of the partisan panel.

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for director of the FBI, Kash Patel, has not signaled whether he is open to investigating the former congresswoman. Patel was an ardent defender of the rule of law during his illustrious career in government.

Cheney says she should not go to jail for alleged wrongdoing during her tenure on the committee.

A majority (57 percent) of likely voters support an FBI investigation of Cheney, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found.

Alongside Cheney, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chaired the committee and is also accused of wrongdoing, will also be awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal.

The Post noted others who will receive the medal, which is the “second-highest civilian award”:

Other honorees include attorney Mary Bonauto, who fought to legalize same-sex marriage and argued before the Supreme Court in the landmark marriage-equality case Obergefell v. Hodges, and lawyer and activist Evan Wolfson, a leader of the marriage-equality movement. Veterans, health-care advocates and former lawmakers, some with close, decades-long ties to Biden, are also on the list. Among them are former senators Ted Kaufman (D-Delaware) and Chris Dodd (D-Connecticut), as well as two-time NBA champion and former senator Bill Bradley (D-New Jersey), a Hall of Fame forward who played for the New York Knicks before embarking on a career in politics.