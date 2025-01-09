Report: Trump Previews 100 Executive Orders with Senate Republicans 

President-elect Donald Trump met with Senate Republicans on Wednesday and previewed 100 executive orders he plans to issue once he steps into the Oval Office on January 20, two sources told Axios.

Many voters are eagerly anticipating Trump’s first decisions after President Joe Biden’s managed decline of the United States.

Under Biden’s leadership, America suffered the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, soaring inflation, the weaponization of justice, and the prosecution of political opponents. Russia also invaded Ukraine, and millions of migrants poured over the United States’ southern border. Homelessness grew 18 percent in 2024 alone, fueled by rising prices and a surge of migrants.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, reportedly told senators to expect massive shifts in border and immigration policy on Day one.

Reinstating Title 42, according to multiple sources, will be one of Trump’s top priorities.

Title 42, which Biden dropped in 2023, gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the authority to order border agents to quickly deport migrants before they can spread potential diseases.

Axios reported additional priorities:

More aggressively using a part of the Immigration and Nationality Act — 287(g) — which allows some state and local law enforcement to assist in some of the duties of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Building the border wall, constructing soft-sided facilities to hold migrants and implementing other asylum restrictions.

