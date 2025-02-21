Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, credited the effectiveness of the second Trump administration to the lack of “subversives” in the White House.

In an exclusive interview Thursday on The Alex Marlow Show with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Gorka explained that during the first Trump administration, then-Chief of Staff John Kelly would monitor the president’s calls during the week, prompting Trump to make calls to trusted advisers on the weekend.

“President Trump used to call me when he wanted to talk to me on Sundays or Saturday afternoon. Why? Because his chief of staff, John Kelly, was monitoring his phone calls during the week,” Gorka revealed.

“We don’t have subversives inside the building. We don’t have a chief of staff who’s literally a saboteur,” he said.

Gorka said that while there is a process under Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, now when he wants to see the president, he can walk into the Oval Office. “Nobody’s policing me,” he said.

He said Trump recently pulled him into the Oval Office to look at his new challenge coin. “He says, ‘Sebastian, have you seen this?’ And he pulled the drawer of the Resolute Desk, and there’s these massive new presidential challenge coins,” he said.

“It’s not loosey-goosey, but it’s like it’s a team of people who trust each other working for the president,” he said.

Gorka also shared a little insight into how and why he and others was appointed to the administration.

He said he did not have to interview for the job since the president wanted him back, but he did have to submit video clips of himself communicating Trump’s policies on-air.

He said he was told, “There are several people who are being considered to your position. Could you send us 30-second clips of your media appearances talking about President Trump’s policies?”

“And I’m going, ‘I do three hours of radio a day. You want 30-second clips?'” but of course picked some clips and sent it to Mar-a-Lago. He said a cabinet member told him that the three top candidates’ photos were then posted on a wall and the deciders watched the clips.

Trump “wants people who know what they’re doing…but what he also wants — why Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense? Why Pam Bondi? Why do we have Alina Habba as senior counsel? Because they’re not just people who are warriors, who know what they’re doing. They know how to communicate America First and MAGA. You can trust them,” Gorka said.

He said the president “needs team members who can be really top level surrogates, not just the official press team, but actual cabinet level, NSC level, surrogates, and it’s bloody genius..”

“We can have the best policies in the world — and this is the biggest sin of conservatives…We had all the answers, but we didn’t know how to sell it. The left knew how to sell it. President Trump understands communication, communication, communication. So, I think this time around, we have this perfect recipe,” Gorka said.

He also said the administration is more effective because “everybody knows everybody.”

“I’m friends with Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, John Ratcliffe, you name it. Ric Grenell — we’re all friends so you can get all the stuff done when your friend is running the DOJ, right?” he said.

He noted the photograph of Tom Homan at the southern border with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“In the history of modern politics, when have you seen a White House Homeland Security official [at] the border with the Secretary of Defense? That one snapshot tells you just how deeply different things are,” he said.

“I don’t want to oversell it, but this is a government — and then you add in Elon Musk — this is a government that is doing things I didn’t think were possible,” he added.

“I think that’s what we’re missing. Alex — you, me, everyone in the world, whether you voted for him or not — we are living history.”

