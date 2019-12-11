Pizza Delivery Driver Shoots Robbery Suspect Dead

A pizza delivery driver in Dallas, Texas, shot one of three robbery suspects dead Tuesday night and left a second suspect in critical condition.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas.

According to CBS DFW, three suspects “allegedly tried to rob the driver,” at which time the driver pulled a handgun and opened fire, killing one suspect and leaving a second in critical condition. The third suspect was arrested at the scene of the incident:

#Update @DallasPD says a pizza delivery person became a victim of a robbery while making a delivery in The Village Apartments. He pulled his weapon and opened fire. One alleged robber is dead, the other critically injured. Story @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/VmVIM5EQj1 — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) December 11, 2019

The pizza delivery driver was not injured.

