Review: North American Arms .22 Magnum Revolver

The North American Arms (NAA) .22 Magnum mini-revolver is a single action firearm with a minimalist design which allows it to be concealed and kept close at hand in the event of an attack or other cause of duress.

NAA mini-revolvers have been on the market for decades and the .22 Magnum is one of the popular configurations. The one we tested was a .22 MC, which means it ships with two cylinders and can be converted to .22 Long Rifle by simply switching out one cylinder for another.

Because the NAA .22 Magnum is single action, operating the firearm is a breeze. Just cock the hammer, then pull the trigger when on target.

Consistent, repeatable shot grouping is possible with this small pistol at short range, but the most practical application for the firearm is that of being used as a last second defense of life and limb. Particularly in a situation where an attacker has managed to get right upon an innocent person.

The NAA .22 Magnum weighs in at 6.5 ounces, which is slightly less than the weight of an iPhone 11.

In other words, the mini-revolver is extremely light and, at just 5.13 inches long and 2.81 inches high, it is super easy for licensed carriers to conceal on their person and/or hide in desk or under a shelf.

The NAA .22 Magnum mini-revolver is made in Utah, USA.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.